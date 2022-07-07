Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2022 in Elko, NV

Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
