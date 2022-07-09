The Elko area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 71. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2022 in Elko, NV
