Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2022 in Elko, NV

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 70. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 3 mph.