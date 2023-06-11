The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Elko community. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Advisory is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2023 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 d…
Today's temperature in Elko will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, …
Today's temperature in Elko will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Scattered sho…
It will be a warm day in Elko. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds to…
Elko will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The area will see …