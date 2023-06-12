Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Advisory is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2023 in Elko, NV
