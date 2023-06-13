Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Advisory is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2023 in Elko, NV
