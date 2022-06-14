Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until TUE 8:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2022 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckil…
The Elko area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Elko's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It shoul…
This evening in Elko: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like …
This evening in Elko: A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Elko area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
For the drive home in Elko: Mainly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Saturday. Tempera…
Elko's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Elko area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperat…