Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Advisory is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2023 in Elko, NV
