Elko folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Advisory is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2023 in Elko, NV
