Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2022 in Elko, NV

Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 5:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.