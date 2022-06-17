Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until FRI 8:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2022 in Elko, NV
