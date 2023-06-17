The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Elko community. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Advisory is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2023 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Elko folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Models…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Elko community. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Today's …