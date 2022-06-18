Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2022 in Elko, NV

The Elko area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind and Dust Advisory until FRI 11:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.