Today's temperature in Elko will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Advisory is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.