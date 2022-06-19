It will be a warm day in Elko. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until SUN 10:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2022 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Elko area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
For the drive home in Elko: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Wednesday. It lo…
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
This evening in Elko: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like …
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a …
Elko's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Elko area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temp…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.