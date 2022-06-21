 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2022 in Elko, NV

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News