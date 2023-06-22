Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Advisory is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2023 in Elko, NV
