Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2022 in Elko, NV

The Elko area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.