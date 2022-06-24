The Elko area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2022 in Elko, NV
