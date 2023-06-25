Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Elko. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Advisory is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2023 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Elko will be warm. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tod…
Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Today's temperature in Elko will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…