Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2022 in Elko, NV

Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East.