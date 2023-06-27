Elko folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Advisory is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2023 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 …
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Elko. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
Today's temperature in Elko will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Elko folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …