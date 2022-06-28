The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 73. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2022 in Elko, NV
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!
