Elko will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Advisory is in effect.