 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Elko Daily Free Press is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Anthem Broadband

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2022 in Elko, NV

The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 72. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News