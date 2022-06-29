Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2022 in Elko, NV

The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 72. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.