The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 72. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2022 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
The Elko area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!
Elko's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Elko's evening forecast: Some clouds. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Elko area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. I…
Elko's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Friday. It looks…
The Elko area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 …