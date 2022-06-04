Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2022 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Elko's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Elko com…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Elko community. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.
Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds tod…
Elko's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a…
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Elko's evening forecast: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day…
Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. The Elko are…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Today's temperature in Elko will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…