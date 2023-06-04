Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Advisory is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.