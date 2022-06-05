Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Elko. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2022 in Elko, NV
