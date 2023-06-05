Elko will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Advisory is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2023 in Elko, NV
