Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2022 in Elko, NV

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Elko. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.