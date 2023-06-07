The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Elko community. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Advisory is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2023 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees to…
Today's temperature in Elko will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Elko. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be ca…
Elko folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …