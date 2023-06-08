Today's temperature in Elko will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Advisory is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.