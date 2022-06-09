The Elko area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2022 in Elko, NV
