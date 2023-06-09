Today's temperature in Elko will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Advisory is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2023 in Elko, NV
