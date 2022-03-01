Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2022 in Elko, NV

Elko folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.