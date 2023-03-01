It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. 22 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 90% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until WED 4:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2023 in Elko, NV
