Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Elko, NV

Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.