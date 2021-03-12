 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Elko, NV

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 86% chance of rain. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

