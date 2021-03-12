Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 86% chance of rain. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. There is a 68% ch…
Elko folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Wind…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s tomor…
For the drive home in Elko: A clear sky. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. Th…
Elko's evening forecast: Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. The f…
For the drive home in Elko: Snow showers this evening becoming more scattered later. Low 26F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Temp…
This evening in Elko: A few passing clouds. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Elko area. It lo…
Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…