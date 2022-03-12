Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Friday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2022 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Elko: Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of s…
Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. Th…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 13F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%…
For the drive home in Elko: Occasional snow showers. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one i…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 18. A 13-degree low is for…
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Rain is exp…
Elko's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees to…