It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 35. 27 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until MON 11:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2023 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 22. Today's forecasted low…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 14. Today's forecasted low tempe…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Friday. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. A 32-degree low is for…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 16. We'll see a low temper…