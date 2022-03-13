Elko folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. There is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2022 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. Th…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of s…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 13F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Friday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. W…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 18. A 13-degree low is for…
For the drive home in Elko: Occasional snow showers. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one i…
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Erratic weather means snow isn't always there when needed to safely burn debris piles. And that seriously complicates the job of exhausted firefighters.
Elko's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just …