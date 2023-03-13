Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Sunday. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 94% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2023 in Elko, NV
