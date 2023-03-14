Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2023 in Elko, NV
