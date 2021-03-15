Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 3:45 PM PDT. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Elko, NV
