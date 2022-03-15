Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2022 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Elko: Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 13F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Friday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. W…
For the drive home in Elko: Occasional snow showers. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one i…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 18. A 13-degree low is for…
Erratic weather means snow isn't always there when needed to safely burn debris piles. And that seriously complicates the job of exhausted firefighters.
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Elko folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. There is a 34% chanc…
This evening in Elko: Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Friday. It looks to reach a…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees to…
The first three digits of pi are 3.14, so March 14 is often celebrated as pi day with pie. There are also pieces of mathematical pi in meteorology.