The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Tuesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from TUE 10:53 AM PDT until WED 11:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2023 in Elko, NV
