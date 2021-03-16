Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Elko, NV

Elko folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.