Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2023 in Elko, NV
