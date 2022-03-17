Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2022 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Friday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. W…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 18. A 13-degree low is for…
Erratic weather means snow isn't always there when needed to safely burn debris piles. And that seriously complicates the job of exhausted firefighters.
The first three digits of pi are 3.14, so March 14 is often celebrated as pi day with pie. There are also pieces of mathematical pi in meteorology.
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the E…
Elko folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. There is a 34% chanc…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers ar…
This evening in Elko: Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Friday. It looks to reach a…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Winds…
This evening in Elko: A few passing clouds. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Elko residents should expect tempera…