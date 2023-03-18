Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 12-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2023 in Elko, NV
