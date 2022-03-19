Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2022 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers ar…
The first three digits of pi are 3.14, so March 14 is often celebrated as pi day with pie. There are also pieces of mathematical pi in meteorology.
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the E…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm …
Elko folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. There is a 34% chanc…
The West's multi-year drought is expected to continue in the coming months, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's spring outlook said.
This evening in Elko: A few passing clouds. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Elko residents should expect tempera…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Winds…
Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, wit…