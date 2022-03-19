 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2022 in Elko, NV

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

